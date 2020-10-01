Be Prepared For Denial Of Your Rights, President Buhari Tells Nigerians In Independence Day Address

He made the comment during his televised broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has asked citizens to be prepared for the “denial of their rights” if they choose to “bargain off their power”.

President Muhammadu Buhari Presidency

He said, “The problems with our electoral process are mainly human-induced as desperate desire for power leads to desperate attempts to gain power and office.

“Democracy, the world over and as I am pursuing in Nigeria, recognizes the power of the people. However, if some constituencies choose to bargain off their power, they should be prepared for denial of their rights.

“This call is made more urgent if we realise that even after a transparent, free, fair and credible election, desperation leads to compromising the judiciary to upturn legitimate decisions of the people.

“It is necessary to, therefore support the enthronement of the rule of law by avoiding actions which compromise the judiciary.”

