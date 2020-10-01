Be President Of All, Not A Section Of Nigeria, CUPP Tells Buhari

The Coalition of United Political Parties has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to act according to the 60th independence anniversary slogan ‘Together’ and be the president of all and not a section of Nigeria.

CUPP in a statement issued on Thursday by its National co-spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, called on Nigerians to keep hope alive despite the current harsh conditions of the country.

The group accused Buhari of dividing Nigerians with his policies, words and actions that serve mainly to destroy the principles of peaceful coexistence.

The statement reads, "We are aware of the overwhelming feeling of despair across the country and many Nigerians wondering what's there to celebrate in Nigeria's diamond jubilee especially against the backdrop of the recent punitive increases in the price of Premium Motor Spirit and electricity tariffs. We, however, ask Nigerians to keep hope alive.

"The last five years have been particularly challenging to the country due to no clear direction for the country as it suffers from unprecedented socio-economic and infrastructural deficits, chronic insecurity and, most critically, our unity has been severely enervated through the wrong policies and actions of this government that have been extremely nepotistic and divisive.

It is in this wise that we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to the slogan of the diamond jubilee tagged "Together" by governing the country as the president of Nigeria and not a section of it. Nigerians have never been this divided since after the civil war 50 years ago as we have been in the last five years of President Buhari's presidency due to policies, words and actions that serve mainly to divide us and destroy the principles of peaceful coexistence rather than unite us as a family.

“At 60, Nigeria should have been more united and stronger, not bedevilled by the kinds of retrogressive political shenanigans daily orchestrated by the APC-led government since assuming the country's leadership in 2015."

"It is not too late for Nigeria's redemption. The most crucial assignment before Nigerians is to elect competent, visionary and patriotic leaders that will best serve their interests without discrimination when next the polls come.”