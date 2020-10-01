BREAKING: Arrested #RevolutionNow Protesters Will Be Charged To Court On Friday, Says Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu

The Lagos State Police Command has said it will charge 30 people arrested for protesting peacefully in Lagos on Thursday to court on Friday.
The protesters demanding better governance in Nigeria were violently attacked by police at Maryland area of Lagos and dispersed after which some were arrested and thrown into trucks.
PHOTONEWS: #RevolutionNow Demonstrators Flood Lagos For #October1stProtest
#NigeriaAt60
FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/RktJ07dSsc pic.twitter.com/stKjMo1DRx
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, in a statement said the arrested individuals, who wore RevolutionNow outfits, were arrested for conduct “likely” to breach the peace.
He said, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 30 protesters at various locations within the state for unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace and other offences including violation of COVID-19 protocols/laws in the state.
“The arrested individuals, who put on crested vests of #RevolutionNow with placards, will be charged to court tomorrow, Friday, 2nd October 2020.”
#RevolutionNow: PUNCH Journalist Covering Protest Brutalised By Lagos @PoliceNG Officers#October1stProtest #NigeriaAt60
FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/RktJ07vtjK pic.twitter.com/geOoH1syYh
Lagos #October1stProtest Demonstrators Arrested In Their Cars After Protest, Moved To State @PoliceNG Command#RevolutionNow #NigeriaAt60
WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Eo8I9B2vjJ pic.twitter.com/g0sOhjyVQw
PHOTO: Some of the protesters arrested in Lagos subjected to degrading treatment at the Lagos @PoliceNG Command, Ikeja#RevolutionNow #October1stProtest #NigeriaAt60
FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/RktJ07dSsc pic.twitter.com/qrwAO64bLE