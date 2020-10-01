BREAKING: Arrested #RevolutionNow Protesters Will Be Charged To Court On Friday, Says Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu

The protesters demanding better governance in Nigeria were violently attacked by police at Maryland area of Lagos and dispersed after which some were arrested and thrown into trucks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command has said it will charge 30 people arrested for protesting peacefully in Lagos on Thursday to court on Friday.

The protesters demanding better governance in Nigeria were violently attacked by police at Maryland area of Lagos and dispersed after which some were arrested and thrown into trucks.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, in a statement said the arrested individuals, who wore RevolutionNow outfits, were arrested for conduct “likely” to breach the peace.

He said, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 30 protesters at various locations within the state for unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace and other offences including violation of COVID-19 protocols/laws in the state.

“The arrested individuals, who put on crested vests of #RevolutionNow with placards, will be charged to court tomorrow, Friday, 2nd October 2020.”

See Also Police Begin Arrest Of Protesters In Lagos Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Protesters, Journalists In Lagos As Demonstration Against Bad Governance Continues Nationwide 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Lagos Police Commissioner Apologises Over Assault On PUNCH Journalist, Vows To Punish Officer Behind Incident
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Aggrieved Nigerians Protest Against Buhari’s Government In Abuja, Say Country Not Yet Independent
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights #RevolutionNow: Kaduna Protesters Defy Security Agents, Demand Good Governance, President Buhari’s Resignation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kano Protesters Knock President Buhari Over Petrol Price Increase, Lack Of Jobs, Demand Resignation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights 21 RevolutionNow Protesters Currently Detained At ‘Area F’ Police Station In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Whereabouts Of Arrested Lagos Protesters Unknown As Police Deny Holding Them
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Be Prepared For Denial Of Your Rights, President Buhari Tells Nigerians In Independence Day Address
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Compliance With Sit-at-home Order Shows Citizens No Longer Interested In One Nigeria –IPOB
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Injurious Lies In Buhari’s Independence Day Speech By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Elites In Nigeria Causing Ethno-religious Crisis In Order To Share National Cake —Sanusi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Journalism Lagos Police Commissioner Apologises Over Assault On PUNCH Journalist, Vows To Punish Officer Behind Incident
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Aggrieved Nigerians Protest Against Buhari’s Government In Abuja, Say Country Not Yet Independent
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics End One-sided Membership With Commonwealth, Nigerians Tell President Muhammadu Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights #RevolutionNow: Kaduna Protesters Defy Security Agents, Demand Good Governance, President Buhari’s Resignation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kano Protesters Knock President Buhari Over Petrol Price Increase, Lack Of Jobs, Demand Resignation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights 21 RevolutionNow Protesters Currently Detained At ‘Area F’ Police Station In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics ACF Demands Referendum On One Nigeria, Dismisses Call For Restructuring
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad