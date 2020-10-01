BREAKING: Arrested #RevolutionNow Protesters Will Be Charged To Court On Friday, Says Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu

The Lagos State Police Command has said it will charge 30 people arrested for protesting peacefully in Lagos on Thursday to court on Friday.

The protesters demanding better governance in Nigeria were violently attacked by police at Maryland area of Lagos and dispersed after which some were arrested and thrown into trucks.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, in a statement said the arrested individuals, who wore RevolutionNow outfits, were arrested for conduct “likely” to breach the peace.

He said, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 30 protesters at various locations within the state for unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace and other offences including violation of COVID-19 protocols/laws in the state.

“The arrested individuals, who put on crested vests of #RevolutionNow with placards, will be charged to court tomorrow, Friday, 2nd October 2020.”

