BREAKING: Police Arrest, Detain Two Protesters In Benue State

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

The police on Thursday arrested and detained two peaceful protesters in Benue State.

The protesters demanding good governance were harassed and detained by the police.

An eyewitness at the scene said, “We had a peaceful protest and procession until we got to the point where we intended to make our last address before closing. 

“Four trucks of heavily armed policemen arrived when I was addressing Channels TV. 

“The officer in charge approached us in a civil manner and explained that they were actually sent to arrest us, but they honestly sympathize with our cause. We had an understanding for them to allow us to round up before leaving.

“About 15 mins after we were done and leaving, another team of policemen (5 trucks) appeared behind a few of us that were still walking on the expressway. Though some officers in the first truck who sped up to meet with us, spoke in our local dialect, intimating us of their plan to effect an arrest and advised us to get into the next street and disappear before the other patrol vans meet up with us."

The new team then arrested one Faith and another protester named Stephen for standing.

The protesters called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police as well as the international community to intervene by ensuring that the protesters were released from arbitrary detention.

SaharaReporters, New York

