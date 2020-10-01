BREAKING: Police Release Protesters Arrested In Ondo

The protesters were arrested in Ore area of the state while demanding for good governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

The police have released #RevolutionNow protesters that were arrested in Ondo State earlier on Thursday. 

No fewer than 11 protesters were arrested by the police and DSS.

Shortly after the arrest, they were forcefully taken to the Ondo Police Command in Akure, the state capital. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the protesters were released by the police after being warned not to participate in demonstrations anymore.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

