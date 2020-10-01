Compliance With Sit-at-home Order Shows Citizens No Longer Interested In One Nigeria –IPOB

Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary for IPOB in a statement on Thursday hailed it as a step towards the dissolving Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said that compliance of people in the South-East and South-West to the sit-at-home order put in place to protest bad governance in Nigeria on Thursday was proof that the majority of citizens were no longer interested in one Nigeria.

Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary for IPOB in a statement on Thursday hailed it as a step towards the dissolving Nigeria.

See Also Human Rights Sit-at-home: Biafraland Will Remain Closed On October 1, IPOB Says 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

The statement reads, “Today’s sit-at-home order issued by the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra on October 1, 2020 is totally successful in so many states and cities in Biafraland. All states in Biafraland complied with the order.

“The compliance of this order is to showcase our readiness for the speedy coming of Biafra freedom and independence. There is an empty market, roads, no vehicles on the road of Biafra and Biafrans all over the world are on the streets of their respective countries where they find themselves with our brethren from Oduduwa nation.

“We thank our people in South Africa, USA, Canada, Britain, France, Japan, Germany, Indonesia, Australia, and other countries of the world for their resoluteness and declared to the world that we are no longer interested in Nigeria. The whole world must understand that IPOB cannot go back to Nigeria.

“This is our joint outing with Oduduwa nation across the globe therefore everybody must understand and be sure that the disintegration of this British bondage called Nigeria will be dissolved in peace.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Be Prepared For Denial Of Your Rights, President Buhari Tells Nigerians In Independence Day Address
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Elites In Nigeria Causing Ethno-religious Crisis In Order To Share National Cake —Sanusi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics End One-sided Membership With Commonwealth, Nigerians Tell President Muhammadu Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ACF Demands Referendum On One Nigeria, Dismisses Call For Restructuring
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Be Prepared For Denial Of Your Rights, President Buhari Tells Nigerians In Independence Day Address
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Journalism Lagos Police Commissioner Apologises Over Assault On PUNCH Journalist, Vows To Punish Officer Behind Incident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Elites In Nigeria Causing Ethno-religious Crisis In Order To Share National Cake —Sanusi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Injurious Lies In Buhari’s Independence Day Speech By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Aggrieved Nigerians Protest Against Buhari’s Government In Abuja, Say Country Not Yet Independent
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Whereabouts Of Arrested Lagos Protesters Unknown As Police Deny Holding Them
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics End One-sided Membership With Commonwealth, Nigerians Tell President Muhammadu Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights #RevolutionNow: Kaduna Protesters Defy Security Agents, Demand Good Governance, President Buhari’s Resignation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Declare Ex-minister, Gbagi, Wanted As Court Restrains IGP, Others From Arresting Him
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel United Arab Emirates Lifts Visa Restriction On Nigerians, Says Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad