Compliance With Sit-at-home Order Shows Citizens No Longer Interested In One Nigeria –IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra has said that compliance of people in the South-East and South-West to the sit-at-home order put in place to protest bad governance in Nigeria on Thursday was proof that the majority of citizens were no longer interested in one Nigeria.

Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary for IPOB in a statement on Thursday hailed it as a step towards the dissolving Nigeria.

The statement reads, “Today’s sit-at-home order issued by the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra on October 1, 2020 is totally successful in so many states and cities in Biafraland. All states in Biafraland complied with the order.

“The compliance of this order is to showcase our readiness for the speedy coming of Biafra freedom and independence. There is an empty market, roads, no vehicles on the road of Biafra and Biafrans all over the world are on the streets of their respective countries where they find themselves with our brethren from Oduduwa nation.

“We thank our people in South Africa, USA, Canada, Britain, France, Japan, Germany, Indonesia, Australia, and other countries of the world for their resoluteness and declared to the world that we are no longer interested in Nigeria. The whole world must understand that IPOB cannot go back to Nigeria.

“This is our joint outing with Oduduwa nation across the globe therefore everybody must understand and be sure that the disintegration of this British bondage called Nigeria will be dissolved in peace.”