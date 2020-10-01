Google To Pay Publishers Globally $1bn For Their News Over Next Three Years

News publishers have in the past asked Google for compensation for using their content on the world’s most popular search engine.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

Google has said that it would pay publishers globally $1bn for their news over the next three years.

News publishers have in the past asked Google for compensation for using their content on the world’s most popular search engine.

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google, said the new product called Google News Showcase will launch first in Germany where it has signed up German newspapers including Der Spiegel, Stern, Die Zeit, and in Brazil with Folha de S.Paulo, Band and Infobae.

It will be rolled out in Belgium, India, the Netherlands and other countries.

About 200 publishers in Argentina, Australia, Britain, Brazil, Canada and Germany have signed up to the product, Reuter’s reports.

He said, “This financial commitment – our biggest to date – will pay publishers to create and curate high-quality content for a different kind of online news experience.

Google parent Alphabet reported a net profit of $34.3bn on revenue of almost $162bn last year.

The product, which allows publishers to pick and present their stories, will launch on Google News on Android devices and eventually on Apple devices.

“This approach is distinct from our other news products because it leans on the editorial choices individual publishers make about which stories to show readers and how to present them,” Pichai said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Lagos Police Commissioner Apologises Over Assault On PUNCH Journalist, Vows To Punish Officer Behind Incident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Free Speech Sowore, Alaka, Otufodunrin Others Charge Journalists on Press Freedom
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Journalism AIT, Ray Power Still Breaching Broadcasting Code, NBC Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Journalism Osinbajo, el-Rufai Visit Family of ChannelsTV Reporter Killed During Shiite, Police Clash
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Only A Revolution Can Usher In Genuine Democracy In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Foreign Media Calls For Release Of Sowore
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Be Prepared For Denial Of Your Rights, President Buhari Tells Nigerians In Independence Day Address
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Compliance With Sit-at-home Order Shows Citizens No Longer Interested In One Nigeria –IPOB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Journalism Lagos Police Commissioner Apologises Over Assault On PUNCH Journalist, Vows To Punish Officer Behind Incident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Elites In Nigeria Causing Ethno-religious Crisis In Order To Share National Cake —Sanusi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Injurious Lies In Buhari’s Independence Day Speech By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Aggrieved Nigerians Protest Against Buhari’s Government In Abuja, Say Country Not Yet Independent
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Whereabouts Of Arrested Lagos Protesters Unknown As Police Deny Holding Them
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics End One-sided Membership With Commonwealth, Nigerians Tell President Muhammadu Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights #RevolutionNow: Kaduna Protesters Defy Security Agents, Demand Good Governance, President Buhari’s Resignation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Declare Ex-minister, Gbagi, Wanted As Court Restrains IGP, Others From Arresting Him
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel United Arab Emirates Lifts Visa Restriction On Nigerians, Says Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad