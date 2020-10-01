Police, DSS Disrupt October 1 Protest In Ondo, Arrest Participants

Armed policemen have disrupted the #RevolutionNow protest holding in Ondo State.

The policemen joined by operatives of the Department of State Services also arrested some of the protesters and pulled them into a waiting van.

No fewer than 15 persons were brutalised and arrested by the armed security men.

SaharaReporters gathered that the security agencies were led by the officer in charge of the Area Command in Ore.

Among those arrested are activists Julius Fagboun, Alex Adeniyi, Yemi Iwanefu and Jelili Oladipupo who are mostly members of the Take It Back Movement in the state.

Others are Chidi Ebobo Ifè omotobora, Bayo Olowopada, Temitayo, Abisagbo hellen, Maye Samson Ilesanmi, Sunday Orogbemi, Samuel Irinyemi Akinyemi Oluwashina, Imole Amughehan, Orogbemi Sunday.

The police swooped on the protesters, who were planning to march on the streets of Ore and forcibly disbanded the procession.

They also threw teargas canisters at many of them, injuring no few than three persons in the process.