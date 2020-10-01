#RevolutionNow: Kaduna Protesters Defy Security Agents, Demand Good Governance, President Buhari’s Resignation

The protesters under the ages of the Coalition for Revolution joined thousands of Nigerians around the country to also demand the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

Citizens in Kaduna State have taken to the streets to demand an end to the hike in the pump price of petrol as well as the increase in electricity tariff.

SaharaReporters gathered that as the protesters marched peacefully, Governor Nasir el-Rufai gave orders for them to be dispersed.

One protester said, “We were all high-spirited. After observing the protests at the first location we decided to move further to the streets it was at that point that I got a call from a senior comrade telling me to dispatch my comrades within 20 minutes because news coming in was that statehouse had gotten news of our protest and had dispatched some mobile policemen to come and disrupt and possibly arrest us.”

The protesters, however, defied the security agents and continued the demonstration, chanting solidarity songs.

