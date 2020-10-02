2020 UTME: Policeman Arrested For Impersonation

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2020

A policeman, Etim Israel, has been arrested for impersonation at the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Israel, a constable with Akwa Ibom State Command, was arrested for paying someone to take the UTME examination on his behalf.

The policeman, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, registered for the exam with his name but had his impersonator did the biometric identification and face capturing.

Admitting to the act, Israel confessed to have paid N30,000 to engage the services of the mercenary (a teacher), one Emmanuel, said to be on the run, to sit for the examination as he was away on special duties, PUNCH reports.

After scoring over 240 in the exam, he was said to have decided to commence the admission process but couldn’t sail through because of the disparity in the photograph.

The difficulty was said to have prompted him to visit the JAMB office for correction but landed in trouble.

“I went to their (JAMB) office to change my picture when they told me (in Akwa Ibom) that I won’t be able to use the result because of the picture,” Israel reportedly said.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said Israel would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He said, “When some candidates complain that they have registered for our examination but could not be verified on the day of examination, many do not grasp the full import of their claims as such candidates, who are more often than not impersonators, expected to be allowed to enter the examination hall without undergoing necessary searches."

