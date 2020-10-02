COVID-19: Donald Trump Taken To US Military Hospital

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2020

United States President, Donald Trump, has been taken to Walter Reed Army Medical Centre on the advice of his doctors as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19.

Trump, 74, had confirmed in a post on Twitter on Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, 50, will self-isolate for two weeks after testing positive for Coronavirus.

They were tested after one of his aides contracted the virus.

Trump is "fatigued but in good spirits", White House physician, Dr Sean Conley, said in an earlier statement on Friday, adding that the US President was receiving a cocktail of experimental antibody drugs as a "precautionary measure".

Conley also said the First Lady lady had a mild cough and headache.

