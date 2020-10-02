Former Sun Managing Editor, Osagie, Launches Newspaper, ThisNigeria

Barely one year after bowing out as Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspaper, Eric Osagie is out with ThisNigeria, a newspaper, which debuted on September 28, 2020.

The newspaper, in its premier edition, features exclusive interview with former Kaduna State governor, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (retd.), who spoke on the state of the nation, the Muhammadu Buhari administration, insecurity, fuel price hike, among other issues.

Eric Osagie

According to a statement in Lagos by Osagie, ThisNigeria, anchored on assisting Nigerians to “know the truth,” which is also the newspaper’s motto, is targeted at bringing “policy, politics, economy, sports, entertainment and other news contents to our reading public”.

The paper, he said, will target political and business leaders while also appealing to millions of country’s youth.

ThisNigeria has a weekly print edition for now, and an e-copy as well as online daily reports on: www.thisnigeria.com.

The Editor-in-Chief/CEO of the newspaper, said, “We will report the news behind the news; beam our searchlight on hidden happenings and things people, especially the high and mighty, do not want reported.

“In so doing, only the interests of Nigeria and the Nigerian people shall matter and take the prime consideration at all times.”

The publisher also said ThisNigeria shall oppose any form of injustice to any Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, gender, region, religion or affiliations.

“We are a newspaper of the people for the people. We shall defend both the powerful and the powerless, but in a country where the rights of the weak and the powerless are often trampled on, we shall provide them a shoulder to lean on and a voice to be heard,” Osagie said.