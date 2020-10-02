Former Sun Managing Editor, Osagie, Launches Newspaper, ThisNigeria

The newspaper, in its premier edition, features exclusive interview with former Kaduna State governor, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (retd.), who spoke on the state of the nation, the Muhammadu Buhari administration, insecurity, fuel price hike, among other issues.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2020

 

Barely one year after bowing out as Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspaper, Eric Osagie is out with ThisNigeria, a newspaper, which debuted on September 28, 2020.

The newspaper, in its premier edition, features exclusive interview with former Kaduna State governor, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (retd.), who spoke on the state of the nation, the Muhammadu Buhari administration, insecurity, fuel price hike, among other issues.

Eric Osagie

According to a statement in Lagos by Osagie, ThisNigeria, anchored on assisting Nigerians to “know the truth,” which is also the newspaper’s motto, is targeted at bringing “policy, politics, economy, sports, entertainment and other news contents to our reading public”.

The paper, he said, will target political and business leaders while also appealing to millions of country’s youth.

ThisNigeria has a weekly print edition for now, and an e-copy as well as online daily reports on: www.thisnigeria.com.

The Editor-in-Chief/CEO of the newspaper, said, “We will report the news behind the news; beam our searchlight on hidden happenings and things people, especially the high and mighty, do not want reported.

“In so doing, only the interests of Nigeria and the Nigerian people shall matter and take the prime consideration at all times.”

The publisher also said ThisNigeria shall oppose any form of injustice to any Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, gender, region, religion or affiliations.

“We are a newspaper of the people for the people. We shall defend both the powerful and the powerless, but in a country where the rights of the weak and the powerless are often trampled on, we shall provide them a shoulder to lean on and a voice to be heard,” Osagie said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Lagos Police Commissioner Apologises Over Assault On PUNCH Journalist, Vows To Punish Officer Behind Incident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Al-Jazeera Journalists Sentenced To Prison In Egypt
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Arise TV Equipment Seized In New York Amid Major Obaigbena Scandal
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights EFCC Arrests Blogger For ‘Cyber Stalking’ EFCC Chair
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Writers Urge President Buhari To Halt Harassment Of Journalists
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Journalism UNICEF Staff Stop Journalists From Covering Malala’s Visit In Maiduguri
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians Tell Buhari To Compare Minimum Wage After President Compared Oil Prices With Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Resumption Of Unity, Private Schools
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Supervised Nigeria’s Slide Into Extreme Decade In Just Five Years In Power, PDP Governors Say
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics [email protected]: Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Presided Over Near Destruction Of Nigeria ― Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News How My Nigerian Ex Murdered Our Son To Spite Me, American Lady Reveals
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Appeal Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Akeredolu Apologises To Ondo Residents Over Deplorable Condition Of State's Roads After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Gunmen Attack SARS Office In Rivers, Kill Policeman, Set Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Nigeria At The Verge Of Total Collapse – Catholic Bishops
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Launches 'Balloon Protest' Against Buhari's Anti-people Policies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Donald Trump Tweets He And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Covid-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Commissioner Alleges Bandits Plotting To Attack Ekiti, Seeks Residents Support
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad