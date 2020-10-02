Nigerian Man Sentenced To 40-year Jail Term In United Kingdom For Double Murder

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2020

A 28-year-old Nigerian man, Obinna Ezeoke, was on Thursday jailed for 40 years in the United Kingdom over the murder of 53-year-old Annie Ekofo and her 21-year-old nephew, Bervil Ekofo, at their home in East Finchley in September 2016.

According to prosecutors, Ezeoke, said to be a drug dealer, crept into Ekofo's home just after dawn with intent to kill a target of gang revenge.

On hearing a noise in the house, Bervil, a student and nephew staying with Ekofo, went to investigate and was shot at close range.

Ekofo, who also went to investigate the noise was shot by Ezeoke, a court in the Old Bailey, London, heard.

Prosecution’s evidence included a CCTV footage of Obinna’s car to and from the scene, a gun case discovered under his bed and gunshot residue.
 
The car was discovered to have been bought and registered by Obinna using a fake name. 

Obinna claimed the gunshot residue came from a different shooting when others had used the vehicle.

In a statement before the sentencing, Chantelle Mami, Bervil Ekofo's mother, said there were no words to describe how "traumatic" it was to have a child killed.
 
She said, “We grow to accept that death is a part of life and we should embrace it.
 
"However, no-one really prepares you for burying your child whose life was taken from them by another.
 
"I have no more words as my heart is heavy, I just hope that justice continues to be served."

Meanwhile Ezeoke’s father, Chiedozie Ezeoke, accused the UK authorities of not given his son a fair trial.

“It is with an absolute sense of trust in our country that I make this appeal to your commission. I am putting up this letter to request your urgent intervention on this matter. My son was tried five times which is unprecedented in English and Wales legal history.
 
"Justice William Davis allowed for the fifth trial, and differed reasons for that, until the conclusion of the trial, which was strange,” he said in a message sent to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and the Ministry of Justice.

SaharaReporters, New York

