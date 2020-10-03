Again, Nigerian Copyright Commission Board Tells President Buhari To Suspend Director-General

The NCC DG is being accused of working with Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria, one of the private collective management organisations licensed and regulated by the NCC, under the WIPO-ABS project including receipt and disbursement of monies as well as operation of the domiciliary bank account of REPRONIG as the sole signatory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2020

Chairman of Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja, has again written to President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Director-General of the commission, John Asein, pending the completion of his ongoing investigation by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The NCC DG is being accused of working with Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria, one of the private collective management organisations licensed and regulated by the NCC, under the WIPO-ABS project including receipt and disbursement of monies as well as operation of the domiciliary bank account of REPRONIG as the sole signatory.

Director-General of the NCC, John Ohireime Asein.

See Also Corruption HEDA Petitions Code Of Conduct Bureau To Probe DG Of Nigerian Copyright Commission, Asein 0 Comments 3 Months Ago

He was also accused of paying money into the bank accounts of members of the governing board without prior agreement or resolution of the board.

In a letter dated September 22, Jaja told the President that three out of four members of the board supported the decision to suspend Asein.

He said, “By a letter dated 14th August 2020, the Code of Conduct Bureau invited the Chairman of the Governing Board of the NCC to submit a memorandum and oral submission about the ongoing investigation of John O. Asein, the Director General of the NCC. A copy of the memorandum submitted is enclosed. 

“Members of the Governing Board of the NCC were invited by a letter dated 18 September 2020 to submit their written decisions, out of four (4) members, three (3) members (including myself) wrote in support of the decision to recommend the suspension of Mr. John O. Asien, the DG of the NCC. Copies of the said letters are enclosed.

“While thanking Your Excellency in advance for your anticipated prompt and positive response, please accept assurances of our esteemed respect and regards.”

DOCUMENTS: Again, Nigerian Copyright Commission Board Tells President Buhari to Suspend Director-General by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Was Frightened When I Became Head Of State At 31 —Gowon
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Akeredolu Collects N750m Monthly As Security Vote, N150m As Running Grant —Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Tell Buhari To Compare Minimum Wage After President Compared Oil Prices With Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics [email protected]: Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Presided Over Near Destruction Of Nigeria ― Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Nigerian Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, Caught On Tape Abusing His Now Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Trump Frightened After Developing COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
United States of America EXPLAINER: How Donald Trump’s COVID-19 Case Can Impact US Elections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Mother, Daughters Kidnapped In Kaduna On Independence Day
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Union Kicks As Chevron Dismisses 2,000 Staff, Plans To Replace 600 Workers With Americans
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America COVID-19: Donald Trump Taken To US Military Hospital
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I Was Frightened When I Became Head Of State At 31 —Gowon
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Akeredolu Collects N750m Monthly As Security Vote, N150m As Running Grant —Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Sentenced To 40-year Jail Term In United Kingdom For Double Murder
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Seven Times US President Donald Trump Downplayed, Mocked, Coronavirus Before Testing Positive
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africans Staged #NigeriansMustGo Protest Because They Lost Their Jobs Due To COVID-19, Nigerian Lawyer Says, Urges Nigerian Government To Intervene
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Kill Six Armed Robbers In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad