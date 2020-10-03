Again, Nigerian Copyright Commission Board Tells President Buhari To Suspend Director-General

Chairman of Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja, has again written to President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Director-General of the commission, John Asein, pending the completion of his ongoing investigation by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The NCC DG is being accused of working with Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria, one of the private collective management organisations licensed and regulated by the NCC, under the WIPO-ABS project including receipt and disbursement of monies as well as operation of the domiciliary bank account of REPRONIG as the sole signatory.

Director-General of the NCC, John Ohireime Asein.

He was also accused of paying money into the bank accounts of members of the governing board without prior agreement or resolution of the board.

In a letter dated September 22, Jaja told the President that three out of four members of the board supported the decision to suspend Asein.

He said, “By a letter dated 14th August 2020, the Code of Conduct Bureau invited the Chairman of the Governing Board of the NCC to submit a memorandum and oral submission about the ongoing investigation of John O. Asein, the Director General of the NCC. A copy of the memorandum submitted is enclosed.

“Members of the Governing Board of the NCC were invited by a letter dated 18 September 2020 to submit their written decisions, out of four (4) members, three (3) members (including myself) wrote in support of the decision to recommend the suspension of Mr. John O. Asien, the DG of the NCC. Copies of the said letters are enclosed.

“While thanking Your Excellency in advance for your anticipated prompt and positive response, please accept assurances of our esteemed respect and regards.”

