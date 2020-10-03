BREAKING: One Dead As APC, PDP Supporters Clash Again In Ondo Ahead Of Governorship Election

A yet-to-be identified man has been killed in Ondo State as supporters of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress and Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, again clashed ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the supporters of Akeredolu, who is seeking reelection, and Jegede engaged in a scuffle at Oba Nla area of Akure, the state capital, on Saturday night.

The incident also left several persons injured while many vehicles were vandalised during the confrontation.

Both PDP and APC have accused each other for causing the violence.

The incident happened barely two weeks after eight people were injured in a clash between supporters of both parties.

A car was also burnt in the clash that occurred at Oba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state.

