#ENDSARS: Again, Nigerians Call For Scrapping Of SARS Over Killing Of Youths

The renewed call came on Saturday with youths and rights organisations urging the police and the government to scrap the unit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2020

Nigerians have again called for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force following fresh extrajudicial killings of Nigerian youth.

The renewed call came on Saturday with youths and rights organisations urging the police and the government to scrap the unit.

Youths on social media also called for total rejection and reprisal against the unlawful activities of SARS operatives with the hashtag #WarOnSars.

Different Nigerians shared video clips showing how SARS operatives illegally arrest, extort and kill youths at will.

One of such video was how SARS offcials in Delta State shot a youth and left with his vehicle, leaving him for the dead.

Another video showed police walking up to a man in a gas station and arresting him.

@GlorYBaee revealed how SARS arrested his teenage cousin for having a white girl’s picture on his phone.

She explained that the family paid N35,000 to get the cousin freed.

“SARS just picked up my 19-year-old cousin, someone that just stepped out to cut his hair. #EndSARS.

“They stopped him and searched his phone, found a white girl's picture he saved from Facebook. That was his offence. They're asking for N50,000 bail. He's in Bayelsa State CID. They've released him on N35,000 bail,” she shared on Twitter.

Prominent Nigerians also joined in the call for the end of the exhibition of lawlessness and impunity by SARS officials.

@APOSTLESULEMAN said, “SARS should be proscribed. They are a disgrace to the police. They are worst than the criminals they claim to be against. Their trigger-happy nature has rendered mothers childless, sent youths on premature extinction, wasted destinies, they will reap what they sow."

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, said SARS had derailed from the purpose of its establishment and had become an oppressor.

He said, “The Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the @PoliceNG was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. "However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life.

“Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad have continued unabated.

“I strongly condemn their cruel actions against our people, and I urge the government to rise to the occasion and nip this monstrosity in the bud with the seriousness it deserves.

“It is expedient that the activities of SARS are reviewed to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations.”

Former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Joe Abah, also knocked the government for keeping mum over the “nefarious activities” of SARS officials.

“Is it that the @NigeriaGov and the @PoliceNG are not aware of the nefarious activities of SARS or that they support it? I don’t understand. #EndSARS,” Abah asked.

@_harrisonJNR said, “I don't want to be dragged out of my car and embarrassed by any official after I have struggled to earn a legal living for myself. #EndSARS”

@iSlimfit said, “I remember when they said #EndSARS was just an unnecessary social media noise of attention seeking people. Until victims started supporting their claims with video evidence. I wonder if @MBuhari, @ProfOsinbajo and co would claim they've never seen these videos!”

@khadijasanusi_ said, “Who do we turn to when the people tasked with protecting us are the ones harassing, blackmailing and killing us? #ENDSARS.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Kill Six Armed Robbers In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Asks Nigerian Government To Scrap 'SARS' Over Brutality On Citizens
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Gunmen Attack SARS Office In Rivers, Kill Policeman, Set Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police IGP Deploys DIG, AIG, Eleven CPs For Ondo Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Court Releases 30 Protesters Arrested In Lagos On Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 2020 UTME: Policeman Arrested For Impersonation
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Trump Frightened After Developing COVID-19 Symptoms
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Union Kicks As Chevron Dismisses 2,000 Staff, Plans To Replace 600 Workers With Americans
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I Was Frightened When I Became Head Of State At 31 —Gowon
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America UPDATE: Confusion Surrounds Donald Trump's Health Status After Personal Doctor Contradicts White House Statement
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education COVID-19: Nigerian Polytechnic To Rusticate Students Caught Kissing, Hugging And Exchanging Handshake
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Akeredolu Collects N750m Monthly As Security Vote, N150m As Running Grant —Ondo Deputy Governor Says
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Giving Our Railways To Chinese, Nigerians Are Capable, Donald Duke Tells Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME #JusticeForFavour Trends After 11-year-old Girl Is Raped To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America President Trump Not On Oxygen ‘Right Now’, Personal Physician Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Election: Suspected Political Thugs Being Kept At Ondo Hotel, Group Alleges
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad