How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source

A member of Femi Fani-Kayode’s family has narrated how the ex-Nigerian Minister of Aviation caught his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, with a navy captain, Idenyi Akpa.

According to the source, he has a video in which Akpa admitted being in bed with Precious and stated how she lured him to the hotel.

He said, “Major Gen. Patrick Akpa (rtd.) is the father of the young man that was caught in bed with Precious in an Abuja hotel last December. He was a former commandant of NDA. The young man's name is Navy Captain Idenyi Akpa.

“There is a video in which the young man admitted being in bed with Precious and in which he stated how she lured him to the hotel. The young man is married with three children. The matter was reported to Asokoro Police Station where both the young man and Precious were detained.

“They were also allegedly planning to kill FFK and evidence was provided. FFK insisted that all charges should be dropped and forgave them both. Even treated the young man with kindness and ensured that no one beat or attacked him after they were caught. The young man's parents and family have been offering deliverance prayers for the navy officer since because they know that Precious is an evil destroyer.”

The source further said the ex-beauty queen has a long history of mental illness.

He said she was diagnosed as having ‘acute bi-polar disorder and syzchoprehnia’.

“The psychiatrist in whose hospital Precious was admitted for just under one month for mental health care and treatment was Dr Udenze who is a highly respected doctor and who has hospitals in both the UK and Nigeria. The doctor that referred her to the hospital recommended her admission and treated her as an out patient after she was released by FFK against doctor’s orders was Dr Bose Ominiyi of National Hospital, Abuja,” he said.

Recall that Fani-Kayode, who was earlier in the news for his verbal assault on a journalist, recently separated from Precious, his fourth wife, after six years of marriage.

SaharaReporters gathered that the reason the marriage collapsed was due to domestic violence.

The former minister, who has a hat-trick of marriages before meeting Precious with whom he has four sons including a set of two-year-old triplets, accused her of infidelity.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the former minister started physically abusing the ex-beauty queen from the first year of their marriage, the same fate that befell her predecessors.

The violence, it was gathered, increased as the years went by.

FFK, as the ex-minister is often reffered to, was said to have ordered Precious to abort her last pregnancy, claiming it did not belong to him.

The sources said Precious ignored him but got savage beating including on her belly for the recalcitrance.

A source said Fani-Kayode always hit the woman violently in the presence of their homehelps and sometimes threatened her with a gun by sticking the weapon in her mouth to warn her against squealing.

He sometimes instructed his bodyguard to hit the ex-beauty queen.

Fani-Kayode’s first wife, Saratu Attah, whom he married when he was 22, was also regularly pummeled by him.

Sources said the woman, daughter of the late Adamu Attah, was viciously beaten for requesting a swimming pool in their home on Marine Road in Apapa, Lagos.



FFK's next marriage was to Yemisi Odesanya, daughter of a judge.

She is now known as Yemisi Wada after remarrying.

In newspaper interviews, the woman told stories of Fani-Kayode's viciousness and lack of care for their daughters, the reason for which he was excluded from the marriage of one of them, Temitope, in 2014.

