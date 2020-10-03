#JusticeForFavour Trends After 11-year-old Girl Is Raped To Death In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2020

Nigerians on Twitter are demanding justice for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl, Favour Okechukwu, by some unknown people in an abandoned building at Olarewaju Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State.

It was gathered that Favour was sent on an errand to buy a carton of gala for her mother but did not return until her corpse was found.

The father, John Okechukwu, it was learnt, searched everywhere for the little girl and eventually found her body on Thursday at the abandoned building.

On Twitter, many Nigerians expressed concern about government's failure to tackle gender-based violence.
 
‪“#JusticeforFavour. Some men are wicked and evil! May the perpetrators of this evil act be brought to book,” ‬@Dymphna_O posted.

Another tweet by @BlesssingSamuel reads, “‪#JusticeforFavour. She's too small, let's stop. Never occured? All I can imagine right now is the other saying "Do fast make I do my own" while this little girl lay there shaken, frightened, in severe pain as they devour her tiny private part until she could breathe no more.”‬

For @AzeezatOlaoluwa, the time she was sent out by her parents should not justify her being raped to death

“Parents had no reason to fear for their kids' safety. What do we have now? It's just sad. ‪#JusticeforFavour,” she said.‬

Another user, @chubby_zi wrote, “11-year-old Favour was gang-raped to death. What do we have to do to be taken seriously, who are those against the castration law ‪#JusticeforFavour‬  ‪#JusticeforFavour‬.”

Activists in Nigeria have been calling on the government to deal more effectively with rapists through the strict enforcement of existing laws and promulgation of tougher sanctions.

In May, a 100-level student of the University of Benin, Uwaila Omozuwa, was raped and killed inside a church in Benin City, Edo State.

A week later, Barakat Bello, an 18-year-old student of the Federal College of Animal and Production Technology, Moore Plantation, Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State, also suffered the same fate.

Also in June, three armed men gang-raped a 17-year-old street hawker at the Oja-Oba Market, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

