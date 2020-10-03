Mother, Daughters Kidnapped In Kaduna On Independence Day

A married woman and two of her daughters have been reportedly kidnapped from their residence in Kaduna State.

The wife and two daughters of the former Chairman of NURTW, Kaduna State branch, Alhaji Alhassan Haruna, were kidnapped in Mando area of Kaduna town on the night of October 1, 2020.

The Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, Muhammad Jalige, could not respond when contacted over the incident.

However, a series of posts on Twitter by Senator Shehu Sani confirmed the incident.

It was gathered that the victims were still in captivity.