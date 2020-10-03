RevolutionNow: Magistrate Refuses To Sign Bail Bond Of Protesters Arrested In Lagos

The Chief Magistrate of Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos State, has refused to sign the bail bond of 30 #RevolutionNow protesters arraigned in court.

The protesters were arraigned in Court 1 on trumped-up charges of conduct likely to cause breach peace of peace and cause fear among the people after they were arrested on Thursday during the October 1 protest.

The chief magistrate had released the protesters on bail but mysteriously was nowhere to be found to sign the bail bond of the protesters.

The protesters were asked to provide a surety and sum of N50,000 as part of their bail bonds.

The protesters perfected the bail bond but the magistrate was not seen in the court to sign the bail agreement.

"Their bail was perfected but we could not see the judge to sign their final release when we finished.

"All the sureties were complete and all documents in place but the magistrate was not around to sign.

"We waited for hours but the police got an order to return those arrested to police cells.

"10 were taken for detention to the Lagos State Task Force and 20 were taken to Alausa Police Division," one of the leaders of the #RevolutionNow movement said.

It was gathered that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, connived and gave the order for the perpetual detention of the protesters.

Odumosu had earlier threatened to arrest and prosecute anyone, who partook in the protest.