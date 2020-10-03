Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter

Also present at the event were political leaders from both the APC and Peoples Democratic Party, senators, business and top shots of various state governments.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2020

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, and Chief Bisi Akande on Saturday honoured former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, and ex-Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, during the wedding ceremony of their children in Abuja.

SaharaReporters gathered that the wedding between Aliyu Abubakar Atiku and Fatima Ribadu took place in the at Aso Drive area of Abuja.

Atiku, who bears the title of Wazirin Adamawa, is a member of the PDP, while Ribadu, once flirted with PDP, but is now a member of the APC.

