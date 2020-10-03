UPDATE: Confusion Surrounds Donald Trump's Health Status After Personal Doctor Contradicts White House Statement

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and was shortly afterwards airlifted to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Washington DC to be admitted.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2020

There is confusion and palpable concern around the true health status of United States President, Donald Trump, after his personal physician conflicted statements issued by the White House.11x

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and was shortly afterwards airlifted to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Washington DC to be admitted. 

On Saturday, however, while briefing journalists outside the top medical facility, his personal physician, Col. Sean Conley, said the President tested positive for Coronavirus 72 hours ago. 

This timeline contradicts Trump's announcement about his positive diagnosis, which was no more than 35 hours ago.

When also asked to confirm if Trump, who is at risk of complications from the virus had received oxygen, Conley was evasive.

A source is quoted as saying, “The President’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” New York Times reports.

SaharaReporters, New York

