Bandits Kill Nine Persons, Abduct Many In Fresh Attack On Katsina Communities

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits have attacked two communities in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Katsina Post, the communities attacked are Tsauwa and Gandu.

File Photo: Gunmen

The newspaper reported that no fewer than nine persons have been killed by the bandits while numerous others were left injured and many more kidnapped.

Recall that Tsauwa Village was ransacked by bandits months ago in a revenge attack.

Killings and kidnapping for ransom have continued in Katsina despite security reinforcement in the state.

