Lagos Police Commissioner Frustrating Release Of 30 #RevolutionNow Activists Illegally Arrested —AAC

The party asked the police boss to desist from further interfering with the judicial process and focus on the daunting task of eradicating crime in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2020

The Lagos State chapter of the African Action Congress has accused the Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, of working closely with some judicial officers to frustrate the release of the 30 #RevolutionNow activists illegally arrested, gravely tortured and detained in Lagos during the October 1 peaceful protest that held across the country.

AAC in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Elias Ozikpu, said Odumosu cannot be a Police Commissioner and a judge at the same time.

Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu.

See Also Human Rights #RevolutionNow: Magistrate Refuses To Sign Bail Bond Of Protesters Arrested In Lagos 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The party asked the police boss to desist from further interfering with the judicial process and focus on the daunting task of eradicating crime in the state.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State branch of the African Action Congress has reliably gathered that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, is working in cahoots with some unscrupulous judicial officers to frustrate the release of the 30 #RevolutionNow activists who were illegally arrested, gravely tortured and detained in Lagos during the October 1 peaceful protest that held across the country to demand good governance from the sadistic reign of the Major-General Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s maximum ruler.

“The protesters were arraigned on October 2 at the Magistrate Court, Yaba, following trumped-up charges that were concocted against them. But despite having been granted bail and all conditions attached to the bail bond fulfilled, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has been working clandestinely with some judicial officers in the state to frustrate the release of the protesters from illegal custody. They have done this by manufacturing several bureaucratic twists to justify the continuous detention of the activists.

“Whilst it is clear that dictator Buhari may have indeed groomed baby Pharaohs to follow his own steps of flouting or interfering with the judicial process, it is our sustained stance that we shall resist such desperate manipulation of the judiciary in Lagos. Hakeem Odumosu should desist from further interfering with the judicial process and focus on the daunting task of eradicating crime in the state; a task he has woefully failed to accomplish so far as Lagos remains the crime capital of Nigeria. His attempt to use #RevolutionNow protesters to earn a pass-mark from his bosses will be met with unrestrained resistance. Odumosu cannot fail in his own office and hope to excel elsewhere.

“We call on the presiding magistrate in this case to staunchly defend the sanctity of the judiciary in accordance with her oath of office by signing the bail documents without further delay. The judiciary should never allow itself to be used as a tool for repression and oppression by politically exposed persons, their servants, cronies, et al. The judiciary as an independent organ of government is under the statutory obligation to act impartially, fairly and in accordance with democratic principles without pandering to the wishes of some corrupt officials whose stock in trade is the violation of citizens’ fundamental rights.

“We must immediately remind the Lagos State Judiciary, particularly the magistrate in charge of this matter that it was the incumbent Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad who asserted as follows: The rule of law must be obeyed in all our dealings and we must impress it on the government at all levels to actively toe the path. The right of every citizen against any form of oppression and impunity must be jealously guarded and protected with the legal tools at our disposal.

“We therefore condemn in totality the continuous incarceration of the 30 #RevolutionNow activists and demand their immediate release from illegal custody.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Policeman Crushed To Death In Ekiti
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police #ENDSARS: Again, Nigerians Call For Scrapping Of SARS Over Killing Of Youths
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Asks Nigerian Government To Scrap 'SARS' Over Brutality On Citizens
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Public Outrage, Police Ban SARS, Other Tactical Squad From Stop-and-search, Routine Patrol
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights #RevolutionNow: Magistrate Refuses To Sign Bail Bond Of Protesters Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights SAGAMU FOUR: Why Justice Might Elude Victims’ Families
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America UPDATE: Confusion Surrounds Donald Trump's Health Status After Personal Doctor Contradicts White House Statement
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Ban On Security Checkpoints Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway Enforced
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Officials Shave Hair Of Young People In Kano For Being 'UnIslamic'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Found My Daughter’s Corpse —Father Of 11-year-old Girl Raped To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME #JusticeForFavour Trends After 11-year-old Girl Is Raped To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Giving Our Railways To Chinese, Nigerians Are Capable, Donald Duke Tells Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Dead As APC, PDP Supporters Clash Again In Ondo Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Crushed To Death In Ekiti
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Union Kicks As Chevron Dismisses 2,000 Staff, Plans To Replace 600 Workers With Americans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad