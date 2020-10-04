Ondo Government Directs Workers To Resume Duties After Months Of Remote Working

The Ondo State Government has directed civil servants to resume at their duty posts on Monday.

Those given the directive are from grade level 1 to 12, who had been working remotely for over five months due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Head of Service in the state, Oludare Aragbaye, gave the directive for the resumption of the workers in a memo on Sunday in Akure, the capital.

"It will be recalled that efforts by the state government at combating COVID-19 yielded encouraging results to the effect that the curve of the virus has been flattened to a very large extent in the state.

"It is in view of this that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu directed all public servants on grade level 01-12 and other workers who have hitherto worked from home to resume work on Monday, 5th October 2020.

"Therefore, all workers are hereby enjoined to rededicate and commit themselves to effective and efficient service delivery to reciprocate government’s good gesture."

Sources confirm that the Head of Service was pressured by Governor Akeredolu to order the resumption of workers as part of a strategy to woo their support ahead of Saturday's governorship election in the state.

"Don't be surprised that the governor would start paying some allowances and bonus this week just to woo the votes of workers and their support for Saturday's election," one source told SaharaReporters.