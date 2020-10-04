Ondo Government Directs Workers To Resume Duties After Months Of Remote Working

Those given the directive are from grade level 1 to 12, who had been working remotely for over five months due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2020

The Ondo State Government has directed civil servants to resume at their duty posts on Monday. 

Those given the directive are from grade level 1 to 12, who had been working remotely for over five months due to the Coronavirus outbreak. 

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Head of Service in the state, Oludare Aragbaye, gave the directive for the resumption of the workers in a memo on Sunday in Akure, the capital. 

"It will be recalled that efforts by the state government at combating COVID-19 yielded encouraging results to the effect that the curve of the virus has been flattened to a very large extent in the state. 

"It is in view of this that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu directed all public servants on grade level 01-12 and other workers who have hitherto worked from home to resume work on Monday, 5th October 2020.

"Therefore, all workers are hereby enjoined to rededicate and commit themselves to effective and efficient service delivery to reciprocate government’s good gesture."

Sources confirm that the Head of Service was pressured by Governor Akeredolu to order the resumption of workers as part of a strategy to woo their support ahead of Saturday's governorship election in the state. 

"Don't be surprised that the governor would start paying some allowances and bonus this week just to woo the votes of workers and their support for Saturday's election," one source told SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
United States of America UPDATE: Confusion Surrounds Donald Trump's Health Status After Personal Doctor Contradicts White House Statement
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Ban On Security Checkpoints Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway Enforced
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Officials Shave Hair Of Young People In Kano For Being 'UnIslamic'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Found My Daughter’s Corpse —Father Of 11-year-old Girl Raped To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
United States of America UPDATE: Confusion Surrounds Donald Trump's Health Status After Personal Doctor Contradicts White House Statement
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Ban On Security Checkpoints Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway Enforced
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Officials Shave Hair Of Young People In Kano For Being 'UnIslamic'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Found My Daughter’s Corpse —Father Of 11-year-old Girl Raped To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME #JusticeForFavour Trends After 11-year-old Girl Is Raped To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Giving Our Railways To Chinese, Nigerians Are Capable, Donald Duke Tells Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Dead As APC, PDP Supporters Clash Again In Ondo Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Crushed To Death In Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Union Kicks As Chevron Dismisses 2,000 Staff, Plans To Replace 600 Workers With Americans
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad