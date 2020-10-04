Policeman Crushed To Death In Ekiti

It was gathered that the deceased was on his way to resume his duty before he was reportedly knocked down by the vehicle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2020

A policeman attached to the Aramoko Division of the Ekiti State Police Command has been crushed to death by a motorist between Efon and Aramoko Ekiti.

It was gathered that the deceased was on his way to resume his duty before he was reportedly knocked down by the vehicle.

Driver of the vehicle also sustained injury and is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

Abutu said the investigation was “to ascertain the actual cause of the death of the policeman for necessary action”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Ban On Security Checkpoints Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway Enforced
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police #ENDSARS: Again, Nigerians Call For Scrapping Of SARS Over Killing Of Youths
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lagos Police Commissioner Frustrating Release Of 30 #RevolutionNow Activists Illegally Arrested —AAC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Asks Nigerian Government To Scrap 'SARS' Over Brutality On Citizens
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Public Outrage, Police Ban SARS, Other Tactical Squad From Stop-and-search, Routine Patrol
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Guest Columnist A Passage to India By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America UPDATE: Confusion Surrounds Donald Trump's Health Status After Personal Doctor Contradicts White House Statement
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Ban On Security Checkpoints Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway Enforced
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Officials Shave Hair Of Young People In Kano For Being 'UnIslamic'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Found My Daughter’s Corpse —Father Of 11-year-old Girl Raped To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME #JusticeForFavour Trends After 11-year-old Girl Is Raped To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Giving Our Railways To Chinese, Nigerians Are Capable, Donald Duke Tells Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Dead As APC, PDP Supporters Clash Again In Ondo Ahead Of Governorship Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Union Kicks As Chevron Dismisses 2,000 Staff, Plans To Replace 600 Workers With Americans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ondo Government Directs Workers To Resume Duties After Months Of Remote Working
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad