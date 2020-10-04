Policeman Crushed To Death In Ekiti

A policeman attached to the Aramoko Division of the Ekiti State Police Command has been crushed to death by a motorist between Efon and Aramoko Ekiti.

It was gathered that the deceased was on his way to resume his duty before he was reportedly knocked down by the vehicle.

Driver of the vehicle also sustained injury and is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

Abutu said the investigation was “to ascertain the actual cause of the death of the policeman for necessary action”.