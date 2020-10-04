Sowore, Falz, Runtown, Others Call For Nationwide Protest Against SARS

Nigerians are calling for nationwide protests after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, stopped officers attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other tactical squads from routine patrol as well as stop-and-search.

The ban follows public outcry over extra-judicial killings of young people in the country by officers, who label them as criminals without following due process.

Some Nigerians on Twitter, however, insisted that the ban was a ruse by the Nigeria Police Force to quell public outrage, which escalated on Sunday.

Folarin Falana, popular musician and son of rights lawyer, Femi Falana, declared in a series of tweets that he was ready to protest in the streets until the killings end.

Makes me sick to my stomach that till now, we are still waiting for a single word from our so called âpresidentâ on this SARS menace. — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 4, 2020

By farrrrr the MOST insensitive government ever in our history. Unbelievable. Just always so absent. — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 4, 2020

Ready to enter streets. Been ready since. We have to move in numbers. They cannot kill everybody. — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 4, 2020

Why we dey fear to protest? They may kill us? Are they not killing us already?? Iâm every way possible!!! — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 4, 2020

Fellow musician Runtown called on Nigerians to converge at the Lekki Toll Gate on Thursday, October 8 to protest police brutality.

This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I'll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020.



They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won't work this time!!! — Runtown (@iRuntown) October 4, 2020

10AM — Runtown (@iRuntown) October 4, 2020

Wizkid asked Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene in the matter.

Mr Governor! I met with you December 2019! You expressed how proud you

are of the entertainment industry and all we do. Pls do something letâs be proud of you too abeg ! #Endsars!! https://t.co/PZoxsSIx5D — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

Rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, asked Nigerians to converge at the police headquarters in Lagos and Abuja for protests until the government heeded the cry of the people.