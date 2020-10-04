US President, Donald Trump, Experienced Blood-oxygen Drop, Given Steroids — Personal Physician

Colonel Sean Conley, personal physician to United States President, Donald Trump, has said that he experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops and was administered a steroid, Dexamethasone, as well as oxygen as part of his treatment.

Trump and his wife, Melania, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

He has since been admitted at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Wahington DC.

Conley while updating journalists on Sunday on President Trump’s health, said he had continued to improve but also noted that “frequent up’s and downs” in his recovery.

He said, "Over the course of his illness, the President has experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation. We debated the reasons for this, and whether we'd even intervene.”

Dr Brian Garibaldi, who is part of President Trump's medical team, while also speaking at the briefing, expressed hope that Trump may be discharged as early as Monday to return to the White House.

He said, "He has been up and around. Our plan today is to have him eat and drink, be up out of bed.

"If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is to plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the white house where he can continue his treatment course."