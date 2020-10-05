Adopt Edo System To Ensure Credible Election In Ondo, PDP Tells Buhari

Spokesperson for the party and Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo governorship election, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to replicate the transparent outcome of Edo State governorship election during the same event in Ondo State on October 10, 2020.

He said, "We invite Mr President to note the applauses and commendations coming to him from all parts of our nation and the global community over the non-interference of his presidency in the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in Edo State, a development that allowed the will of the people to prevail.

"Our campaign, therefore, urges President Buhari to adopt the same Edo stance to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Ondo, without regard to partisan consideration, so that he can leave a legacy of electoral uprightness for which posterity and history can be kind to him. 

"We make this demand because it is clear that the tide favours Eyitayo Jegede in this election and any attempt to manipulate the electoral process at any level will be a recipe for a breakdown of law and order, which Mr President would not want at this critical time.

"We, therefore, call on President Buhari to direct the police and the Department of State Services to clean the ground for a peaceful election.

"Mr President is therefore urged to direct INEC and security agencies to restrict themselves to their statutory responsibilities as the Ondo people are ready to treat violators as fake security and fake INEC operatives."

