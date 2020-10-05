Again, Maina Absent In Court As N12bn Trial Stalls

Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team, is again absent from court for the continuation of his trial.

Maina is facing trial on 12 counts bordering on money laundering, alongside his son.

At the trial of the case on Monday, Maina and his surety were both absent.

Maina in court

At the last trial on Friday, Maina was not in court, forcing the trial judge to adjourn the case.

Also, at the resumption of the trial today, Maina was absent as well as trail judge, Justice Okon Abang.

The court registrar informed the people present that the court will not be sitting because the judge was indisposed.

“The court is indisposed and all criminal cases slated for today will be adjourned until tomorrow, Tuesday, including the case between the Federal Government and Abdulrasheed Maina,” the registrar said.

Ndume had on Friday told the court he does not know the whereabouts of Maina.