Bandits Kill Customs Officer, Nine Others, Kidnap 20 Farmers In Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has been thrown into mourning following the murder of one its officers by bandits at a checkpoint in Dan Arau Village along the Katsina/Jibiya Highway.

Garba Nasiru, who was an Assistant Superintendent of Customs, was killed on Friday afternoon.

According to Katsina Post, security operatives engaged the bandits in a gun duel before his corpse could be retrieved from them.

Nine other persons were also killed by the gunmen in the state.

Efforts to get comments from the customs divisional headquarters in the state proved abortive but sources within the division disclosed that the late officer had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, however, confirmed the incident but did not give details.

He said, “Yes, the incident was true; bandits killed a customs officer at the Dan Arau Village checkpoint but approached the customs for details.”

In a similar incident, armed bandits also kidnapped 20 people working on their farms in Mallamawa Village under Jibia Local Government Area according to local sources on Sunday.

Katsina State has recently been in the news following renewed attacks by bandits, a development that has sparked protests by residents and visits of security chiefs to the state as part of efforts to tackle the problem.