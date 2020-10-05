BREAKING: Ondo Court to Deliver Judgment Over Case Of Missing Child On Tuesday

The Ondo State High Court, Akure, will on Tuesday deliver judgment in the trial of founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, and six other church members over the disappearance of a toddler named Gold Kolawole.

Little Kolawole was declared missing at the popular Akure church last year November.

A notice of judgment obtained on Monday by SaharaReporters in Akure, revealed that the ruling for the case would be delivered by 9:00am.

Adekola Olawoye, Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, also confirmed the development.

Olawoye said Justice Olusegun Odusola of the Ondo State High Court would deliver judgment.

