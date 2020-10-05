Effective Leaders Listen, Sam Adeyemi Tells Presidency Over Restructuring Issue

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has joined millions of Nigerians to demand for restructuring.

Adeyemi queried the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, over his statement that the Nigerian Government would not succumb to threats emanating from some quarters in the country.

Shehu had in the statement described recent calls for the restructuring of the country as “recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country”.

But Adeyemi via his verified Twitter handle stressed that effective leaders must listen to the views of citizens and take appropriate actions.

When did it become a threat for citizens to express opinions, even if strong, about the structuring or restructuring of their country? Effective leaders listen. — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) October 5, 2020

Earlier, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, warned of a possible collapse of Nigeria if the Muhammadu Buhari-led government failed to restructure the country.

He said the restructuring of the country must be done “as soon as possible” to forestall a breakup of the various social-ethnic components that made up Nigeria.

“Without any doubt, we must restructure and do it as soon as possible. A United States of Nigeria is more likely to survive than our present structure,” he said.