Enemies Of Nigeria Manufacturing Weapons For Terrorists, Borrowing Us Money We Cannot Repay —Pastor Adeboye

The cleric made the comments at a service to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary at RCCG headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2020

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian of God, has said that the enemies of Nigeria were those who manufacture weapons and gave to people perpetuating attacks around the country.

He added that certain nations were deliberately befriending Nigeria with the intent to sponsor terrorism and provide loans that would be difficult to repay by the country.

He said, “There are some people buying weapons for those that are carrying guns who are causing havoc here and there and there are also some nations that are befriending our nation that are not truly our friend, who want us to borrow money so much that we would not be able to repay, knowing fully well that an average borrower would be the servant of the lender as long as he remains a debtor.

“These enemy nations manufacture guns, bullets and rejoice when we have problem so that we can come and buy guns and bullets to kill our people. Every terrorist and every sponsor of terrorists in Nigeria would not see the New Year.

“If not for God, what will Nigeria be saying now? The experts expect us to be dying like chicken but God did not allow it to happen.”

