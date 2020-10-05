Gunmen Abduct 25-year-old Female Lawyer In Rivers State

A female lawyer, Paulette Abisola Ajayi, has been kidnapped by gunmen in military fatigue and dark T-shirts at Rumuokurusi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The 25-year-old female lawyer was intercepted by the gunmen on Saturday along Woji Street while trying to enter their apartment.

A family source said the incident occurred between 8:30pm to 9:00pm, lamenting that the assailants were yet to contact the victim’s family.

Spokesperson for the police in Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.

He assured that the command had put in machinery for the lawyer's speedy rescue from her abductors.

Her abduction is said to have sent shivers down the spine of many residents of the area.