Gunmen Abduct 25-year-old Female Lawyer In Rivers State

The 25-year-old female lawyer was intercepted by the gunmen on Saturday along Woji Street while trying to enter their apartment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2020

A female lawyer, Paulette Abisola Ajayi, has been kidnapped by gunmen in military fatigue and dark T-shirts at Rumuokurusi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The 25-year-old female lawyer was intercepted by the gunmen on Saturday along Woji Street while trying to enter their apartment.

A family source said the incident occurred between 8:30pm to 9:00pm, lamenting that the assailants were yet to contact the victim’s family.

Spokesperson for the police in Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident. 

He assured that the command had put in machinery for the lawyer's speedy rescue from her abductors.

Her abduction is said to have sent shivers down the spine of many residents of the area.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Mother Kills Own Children Because Husband Married Second Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Court to Deliver Judgment Over Case Of Missing Child On Tuesday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME How I Found My Daughter’s Corpse —Father Of 11-year-old Girl Raped To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Indian Police Nab Four Nigerians, Two Indians For Online Fraud
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After Public Outrage, Police Ban SARS, Other Tactical Squad From Stop-and-search, Routine Patrol
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption NNPC Official Arrested By NCA In UK For Fraud, Waya, To Contest For Kano State Governorship Election Under APC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Those Calling For Restructuring Are More Patriotic Than Government, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reply Presidency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s AGF, Malami, Moves To Twist Land Grabbing Case In Favour Of Ned Nwoko
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
United States of America US President Donald Trump To Leave Hospital Today
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Effective Leaders Listen, Sam Adeyemi Tells Presidency Over Restructuring Issue
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Onaiyekan, Jega, Utomi, Na'abba Others To Hold Rally Against Violence On Friday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad