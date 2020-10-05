NNPC Official Arrested By NCA In UK For Fraud, Waya, To Contest For Kano State Governorship Election Under APC

Inuwa Ibrahim Waya, Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Trading), has indicated interest in contesting the 2023 governorship election in Kano State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

SaharaReporters gathered that Waya, who is formerly the MD of Duke Oil, was arrested by the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom for fraud.

He was bursted by the UK NCA over invoicing fuel import scandals under the immediate-past Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

This, according to source, made the company shut down its London operations and relocated to Dubai.

“He is the staff involved in how NNPC closed Duke Oil in London and relocated to Dubai when UK NCA bursted him over invoicing fuel import scandals under Baru.

”You can imagine where a serving civil servant will get money to contest for governorship poll.

"Its even a gross misconduct and abuse of office to be a civil servant with political affiliation,” a source familiar with the case told SaharaReporters.

Section 4 of the Public Service Rules, the institutional code that define and constrain the professional behaviour and activities of the public servants, defines serious misconduct as ‘a specific act of very serious wrongdoing and improper behaviour which is inimical to the image of the service and which can be investigated and if proven, may lead to dismissal’.

Subsection 030402 (g) categorically states that ‘Engaging in partisan political activities’ as one of the significant examples of serious misconduct.