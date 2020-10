President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N10bn for the Enumeration Area Demarcation in the remaining 546 local government areas of the country.

The money will go to the National Population Commission for the exercise.

Eyitayo Oyetunji, Acting Chairman of the NPC, made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja.

He also approved N4.5bn to be included in the 2021 budget for completion of the exercise as part of the preparations for the next census.