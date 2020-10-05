Troops Kill Two Bandits Along Abuja-Kaduna Road

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2020

The Nigerian military high command on Monday said that two armed bandits were killed by its troops on Sunday along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, made the disclosure in an operation update released to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Enenche said that the bandits were killed by troops of operation THUNDER STRIKE in continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other sundry crimes in the country.

The CDMO said that the troops, who were deployed at Rijana, "Acting on credible intelligence on the movement of some suspected bandits towards Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, swiftly mobilised to the scene and laid ambush along the suspected bandit's route.

"Contact was made and the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior firepower thereby killing two while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

"Also, in the course of the encounter, two locally made guns were recovered. Currently, troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action."

