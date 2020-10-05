US President Donald Trump To Leave Hospital Today

Trump was admitted last Friday after he tested positive for the virus and was being taken care of at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Washington DC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2020

United States President, Donald Trump, has said that he would leave hospital in a few hours after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Trump was admitted last Friday after he tested positive for the virus and was being taken care of at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Washington DC.

US President Donald Trump.

Trump in a tweet on Monday said, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump administration, some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

His personal physician, Colonel Sean Conley, is expected to brief journalists shortly on Trump’s health status. 

It is unclear if the US President has now tested negative for COVID-19.

See Also United States of America US President, Donald Trump, Experienced Blood-oxygen Drop, Given Steroids — Personal Physician 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: President Trump’s Spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany, Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide Special Tips For Hillary In Tonight’s Debate By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Leaders Of The African Immigrant Community Meet With White House Officials
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Terrorism Orlando Terrorist That Killed 50 Pledged Allegiance To ISIS
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Nigerians Protest At Nigerian Consulate In New York City
ACTIVISM Nigerians Protest Nigeria Consulate In New York For Refusing To Issue Passports
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Buhari Addresses U.S.-Africa Business Forum
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption NNPC Official Arrested By NCA In UK For Fraud, Waya, To Contest For Kano State Governorship Election Under APC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu, Akande, Buni, PDP Leaders Reunite As Atiku’s Son Marries Ribadu’s Daughter
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Restructure Or Risk Breakup Of Nigeria, Adeboye Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Those Calling For Restructuring Are More Patriotic Than Government, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reply Presidency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s AGF, Malami, Moves To Twist Land Grabbing Case In Favour Of Ned Nwoko
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Effective Leaders Listen, Sam Adeyemi Tells Presidency Over Restructuring Issue
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Onaiyekan, Jega, Utomi, Na'abba Others To Hold Rally Against Violence On Friday
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Customs Officer, Nine Others, Kidnap 20 Farmers In Katsina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad