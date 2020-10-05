US President Donald Trump To Leave Hospital Today

United States President, Donald Trump, has said that he would leave hospital in a few hours after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Trump was admitted last Friday after he tested positive for the virus and was being taken care of at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Washington DC.

US President Donald Trump.

Trump in a tweet on Monday said, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump administration, some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

His personal physician, Colonel Sean Conley, is expected to brief journalists shortly on Trump’s health status.

It is unclear if the US President has now tested negative for COVID-19.

