Youths, Students Likely To Determine Winner Of Ondo Governorship Election —Yiaga

Youths between ages of 18–35 will likely determine the outcome of the 2020 Ondo State governorship election.

Data released by Yiaga Africa revealed that the majority of voters were youths accounting for 47 per cent of the voting population.

The state recorded a 10 per cent increase in registered voters from the last governorship.

While the total registered voters stood at 1,545,523 in 2016, registered voters increased to 1,822,346 in 2020.

In the age distribution data of registered voters, youths between ages of 18–35 are 882,145 (48.4 per cent) while middle age between 36–50 voters stands at 556,051 (30.5 per cent).

On the other hand, voters between age 51-70 are 295,549 (16.2 per cent) while voters 70 and above are 88,601 (4.9 per cent).

The data also showed that 32 per cent of registered voters were students while more male, 51 per cent, against female, 49 per cent, will be voting in the election.

With students’ voters being 32.3 per cent, traders are 16.7 per cent, farming/fishing 14.2 per cent, business persons 10.1 per cent and civil servants representing just 6.7 per cent.

Ondo State also recorded 81 per cent of Permanent Voter Cards collected (1,478,460) with Ondo South senatorial district having the highest rate of collection.

Similarly, six local government areas including Akure South, Ilaje, Odigbo, Okitipupa, Ondo West and Owo account for 52 per cent of collected PVCs.

Since 2011, voter turnout in Ondo State had not exceeded 40 per cent with the 2015 presidential election recording 41 per cent.

Akure South, Akoko South-East, Idanre, Owo and Akoko South-West have been highlighted as LGAs with a high incidence and indicators of violence.

The Ondo election is scheduled to hold on October 10, 2020 and the police have promised to ensure safety before, during and after the poll.