Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi, Others Sign Peace Pact Ahead Of Ondo Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Ahead of Saturday's governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, deputy governor of the state and candidate of Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Ajayi, and others have pledged to embrace peace during and after the exercise. 

The parley was organised by the National Peace Committee and held in Akure on Tuesday.

The signing of the peace accord became necessary following pockets of violence between supporters of the major political parties ahead of the exercise. 

The signing of the peace accord was attended by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmud Yakubu, and traditional rulers in the state.

Speaking at the event, Akeredolu said that previous elections in the state had been peaceful, assuring that Saturday's poll will also be peaceful.

On his part, Jegede called on the police and other security agencies to be neutral in the discharge of their duties during the election.

Ajayi while speaking assured that the peace accord will be respected.

Chairman of NPC, Abdulsalami Abubakar, asked contestants to prevail on their supporters to avoid causing problems during the election. 

Bishop John Onaiyekan and Bishop Mathew Kukah said the signing of the accord was not just a mere ceremony but a spiritual vow among candidates participating in the election.

On his part, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, called on the candidates to respect the peace accord, stressing that it was the basis for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.

He urged supporters of the various political parties to eschew violence, stating that no election was worth the life of any individual.

SaharaReporters, New York

