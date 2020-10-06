Bandits Kidnap Six Persons In Zamfara, Demand N1.5m To Release Victims

Six persons including children have been kidnapped by bandits in Bindin Village, Dansadau Emirate of Zamfara State.

An uncle to one of the kidnapped persons told SaharaReporters that they were abducted on their way to the farm.

He said the bandits demanded the sum of N1.5m and six motorcycles during a telephone conversation.

He further said the gunmen had given them number of days to settle the amount in order to get them released and return to their village.

Zamfara State has seen recent upsurge in activities of bandits in the last three years.