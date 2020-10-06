BREAKING: Naira Marley Cancels Planned #ENDSARS Protest

The musician announced the cancellation via his Twitter handle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Naira Marley has cancelled his #ENDSARS protest scheduled to hold today.

The musician announced the cancellation via his Twitter handle.

"We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. 

"As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan," he tweeted.

SaharaReporters, New York

