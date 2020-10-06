BREAKING: Ondo Prophet Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Over Missing Child

Prophet Alfa Babatunde, founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Ondo State, has been sentenced to life imprisonment over his involvement in the disappearance of Gold Kolawole, a toddler, in his church.

Prophet Babatunde was jailed on Tuesday by Justice Olusegun Odusola of the Ondo State High Court, Akure.

Kolawole was one-year-old at that time of his disappearance from the church in Akure.

He went missing on November 10 during a Sunday service after his mother, Modupe Kolawole, dropped him at the children's unit of the church.

The prophet was jailed alongside six other defendants including Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin.

Justice Odusola condemned in strong terms the complicity, compromise and lackadaisical attitude of the Ondo State Police command after Kolawole went missing, an incident that led to the burning of the church.

Prophet Babatunde was arrested on December 10, 2019 by the Department of the State Services following a petition by parents of the missing child.