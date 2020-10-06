Extortion: Lagos Police Command Releases Phone Numbers For Complaints

According to Adejobi, the numbers to contact at the command (Public Complaint Bureau) against unethical police behaviours

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has rolled out phone numbers of the Command's Public Complaint Bureau to allow people lodge complaints against police harassment, brutality and extortion. 

This was contained in a statement signed by the Command's Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi. 

According to Adejobi, the numbers to contact at the command (Public Complaint Bureau) against unethical police behaviours are 09057597931 (WhatsApp), 09010512350 (OC PCB), 09010512348 and 09090003792, adding that Odumosu has restated his zero tolerance for unethical and inhuman conducts by police officers. 

"He has ordered all checkmating units in the command, including the provost, X-Squad, CP Monitoring Team and Public Complaint Bureau (PCB), to wake up to their duties and responsibilities as officers. 

"The commissioner said that any policeman who deviates from the normal ethics and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Nigeria Police within the state would be arrested," Adejobi said. Adejobi said that Odumosu urged members of the public to identify and report police officers who harass, brutalise and extort them. 

"Such identification is sine-qua-non to immediate investigation and disciplinary actions against the erring personnel," the News Agency of Nigeria quoted the police officer to have said.

