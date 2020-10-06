Like In Kano, Hisbah Bans 'UnIslamic' Hairstyles, Dressing In Kebbi State

The agency established to enforce Sharia law in some states in Northern Nigeria, has banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers and playing of music at social events by disk jockeys.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Officials of Hisbah in Kebbi State have released fresh guidelines for residents of the state.

Hisbah also banned commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

This is in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

See Also Islam PHOTONEWS: Hisbah In Kano Forcefully Shave Youths For ‘Un-Islamic Hair Cuts And Mode Of Dressing’, Frequently Arrest Tricycle Riders For Adorning Their Keke With Photos Considered Obscene And Punish Youths Wearing Three Quarter Jeans For Improper Dressing 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Hisbah recently made headlines for shaving stylish haircuts of young men in Kano, arresting people for improper dressing and seizing tricycle from riders for adorning them with pictures considered to be obscene and against the tenents of Islam.

Despite condemnation from Nigerians, the group has continued its push for Islamic agenda in the North.

