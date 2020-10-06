Nigerian Government Orders Investigation Into COVID-19 School Feeding Funds Found In Personal Accounts

Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, made the announcement on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

The Nigerian Government has ordered an investigation into claims by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission that N2.67bn meant for feeding school pupils during the COVID-19 lockdown were found in the account of private individuals.

Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, made the announcement on Tuesday.

The ICPC had raised the alarm that N2.67bn released to 104 unity colleges during the lockdown for meal subsidies were in the accounts of some private individuals.

Reacting to the order, however, Ben Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, said principals of the 104 colleges claimed payments on meal subsidies to unity colleges on the government Integrated Financial Management Information System platform was designed to accommodate individual officers of those colleges officially recognised to receive such payments and disburse same to food vendors.

The principals said this followed difficulties encountered by farmers, local food vendors and market women, who do not have Tax Identification Numbers, PENCOM and other requirements to access the payment platform. 

They added that payments made during the lockdown were related to debt owed vendors before the pandemic began.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Sets Up Committee To Write Report For Salami-led Panel In Magu's Probe
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 1 In 10 Persons Globally Infected By Coronavirus, World Heading To Difficult Period —WHO
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH President Trump Returns To White House, Removes Mask Despite Having COVID-19
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption NNPC Official Arrested By NCA In UK For Fraud, Waya, To Contest For Kano State Governorship Election Under APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Badeh Had An Officer In Charge Of Converting N558.2m To Dollars Monthly — Witness
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Students Shine At Germany's Entrepreneurship Competition
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics REVEALED: Senator Ali Ndume Submitted Forged Documents To Bail Maina From Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Restructuring: Your Unpatriotic Comments Unhelpful, Presidency Replies Adeboye, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police File Criminal Charges Against Former Imo Governor, Ohakim, For Using Works Minister, Fashola’s Name To Defraud Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Only Restructuring Can Address Nigeria’s Fundamental Issue –Northern Elders Forum
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Opens Presidential Campaign Headquarters In Abuja Ahead 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Sets Up Committee To Write Report For Salami-led Panel In Magu's Probe
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Plateau Traditional Ruler, Five Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Full Details Of Latest Directives Issued To SARS Operatives By Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Opadokun, Ezeife Knock Buhari Over N10bn Fund For Census, Say Agenda Not In National Interest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal How Fani-Kayode Caught Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, In Bed With Naval Officer —Family Source
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Elections Ondo Election: Onaiyekan, Jega, Utomi, Na'abba Others To Hold Rally Against Violence On Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Naira Marley Is A Coward, Activist, Deji Adeyanju, Says After Musician Cancelled Protest Against SARS
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad