No FSARS personnel Will Be Given Firearms Henceforth, Except For Violent Crimes ― Edgal Imohimi

Oct 06, 2020

In line with directives of the Inspector-General of Police on measures to curb the excesses of police officers attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (FSARS), and other tactical units, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, Imohimi Edgal, says he has embarked on measures towards implementing the police boss's directives. 

According to him, henceforth, no personnel of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), will be issued firearms except for guard duties, at the base, and to respond to violent crimes as they occur. 

He stated that all FSARS teams on routine patrol had been withdrawn in compliance with the IGP's directive. 

According to him, to improve on the efficiency and effectiveness of FSARS and ensure they uphold the fundamental human rights of the citizens, the unit has drawn up a training/capacity workshop which would kick off this week in Abuja in collaboration with civilian partners and Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGO's) aimed at emphasising the tenets of the rule of law and fundamental rights of Nigerians. 

He further said no FSARS personnel would henceforth attend to any violent crimes except he was kitted in his approved jacket to guide members of the public, Vanguard reports.

In his word, only FSARS operatives have the right to wear a jacket with the inscription 'FSARS', saying all other states Special Anti Robbery Squads, (SARS), which are commanded by state commissioners of police, are to wear the inscription SARS without "F." 

Edgal, therefore, called on state commissioners and commanders of tactical units to join hands to ensure the total success of all the directives and reforms regarding FSARS and SARS operations by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu. 

He reassured the public that the era of 'a slap on the wrist or cover-ups' of any policeman caught involving himself in any matter that would tarnish the image of the force was over.

"Henceforth, maximum disciplinary penalty awaits such policemen," he stated.

