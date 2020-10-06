Ondo Election: Youths Want Police, INEC To Guarantee Violence-free Poll

Mostly students from tertiary institutions in the state, the youth said there was a need to promote peaceful, free, and fair election on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

Some youth in Ondo State have staged a peaceful walk in Akure, the capital, against violence ahead of Saturday's governorship election. 

A man drops his voters card in a ballot box at a polling station in LagosA man drops his voters card in a ballot box at a polling station Getty Images

The young people also took their peaceful walk to the Ondo Police Command headquarters and the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Akure. 

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Mr Kikiowo Ayoade, President of the National Association of Ondo State Students, said the walk would help send a strong signal to young people planning to serve as thugs for politicians during the election.

He said, "The peace walk was aimed at sensitising the public especially the young people on the importance of participating in the electoral process by deliberately voting candidates of their choices and shunning violence.

"Bloodshed is never worth the stipend paid to them (youths) to instill violence and politicians who employed them never make use of their own children.

"So, we are all pleading with the police to uphold law and order before, during and after the election."

