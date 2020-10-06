Ondo: US Charges Political Parties, INEC To Ensure Peaceful Election

The US also charged the Independent National Electoral Commission to take concrete steps in ensuring that the election was free, fair and the outcome reflects the will of the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 06, 2020

The United States has urged all political parties and security agencies to ensure a peaceful exercise during Saturday's governorship election in Ondo State.

File Photo caricom

In a notice on Tuesday, the US said it remained committed to work with Nigeria in ensuring the prosperity of both countries.

It said, "The United States urges all stakeholders to continue to work toward free, fair, transparent, and peaceful elections in Ondo State. 

"We reiterate our hope that all participants in the democratic process including the INEC, political parties, and the security services, will take concrete steps to ensure a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Ondo. 

"The United States remains committed to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership as we work together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries."

